Newport’s American Legion Yacht Club is suspended over rules violations

Newport Beach’s American Legion post has suspended its yacht club — known for being the world’s only American Legion yacht club — for violations of the veterans’ organization’s national rules.
It isn’t clear exactly what rules were broken. Officials from Newport Harbor Post 291, including the post commander and yacht club commodore, did not return several messages seeking comment.
Post member Larry Bales, a Vietnam War veteran from Tustin, said he went to the post to try to find answers but couldn’t get any details.
“It sounds really serious to do what they did,” he said.
Cmdr. Doug Nye told post members of the suspension in a bulletin after an executive board meeting Sept. 6.
“This suspension is the result of noncompliance with and violation of rules adopted by and directed by the National American Legion Command,” Nye wrote. “The suspension will remain in effect until compliance with ALL the rules are fully in effect.”
The suspension means the club can have no meetings, events or other activities on post property, including the marina.
That includes organizational meetings, an awards banquet scheduled for later this month, the annual Sail for the Visually Impaired in October and use of the post’s yacht. It also cancels reciprocal agreements with other yacht clubs.
The American Legion Yacht Club is one of about half a dozen yacht clubs in Newport Beach and has been a local fixture since 1966. Its headquarters at 215 15th St. is easily recognizable from the water because of the many American flags along its dock.