Ticket with five of six winning Powerball numbers sold in Newport Beach

A ticket with five out of six numbers from Wednesday’s record-setting $758.7-million Powerball drawing was purchased at a Ralphs Fresh Fare in Newport Beach, according to California Lottery officials.

The grocery store at 2555 Eastbluff Drive was one of three California locations where five-number winner tickets were purchased. The other two were bought in Milpitas and Daly City.

According to the California Lottery website, the three winners should get a third of a $818,240 jackpot.

The top-winning ticket was sold in Chicopee, Mass., to a 53-year-old resident of the Bay State. The $758.7-million jackpot was the largest prize in North American history for a single winning ticket.

The winning numbers for Wednesday evening’s draw were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

To win the game’s top jackpot, a player must match all five numbers drawn from 1 to 69 and the Powerball number from 1 to 26. The odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in 292 million — or a 0.0000000034% chance.

