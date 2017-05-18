Make America Great Again march that led to fracas in H.B. is headed to Fountain Valley

The organizers of a Make America Great Again march in Huntington Beach that turned violent two months ago are planning a similar event in Fountain Valley.

This time, the group, which bills itself as the Southern California Silent Majority MAGA, is focusing on opposing “sanctuary states” that seek to fight the federal government’s clampdown on undocumented immigrants.

Like the last march, the gathering also will lend support to the Trump administration and the military, with organizers asking that participants bring clothing, blankets, linens and toiletries to donate to Disabled American Veterans.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 at Mile Square Regional Park, 16801 Euclid St.

Darlene Savord, an organizer with the group, said the gathering will have the same general platform of promoting patriotism.

In particular, the march will oppose California Senate Bill 54, which would keep state and local law enforcement agencies from using resources to investigate, detain, report or arrest people for purposes of immigration enforcement. It has been dubbed the “sanctuary state” bill.

“We are not opposed to immigration, just illegal immigration,” Savord said.

The bill, proposed by state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon (D-Los Angeles), is in the state Assembly after passing the Senate in April.

On March 25 at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, a brawl broke out between Make America Great Again marchers and protesters opposed to President Trump.

About a dozen demonstrators showed up to protest the march, and several people were pepper-sprayed and some beaten during the altercation.

(Warning: Graphic language in video below)

Three men were arrested on suspicion of illegal use of a Taser and one woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery. All were part of the protest, Capt. Kevin Pearsall of California State Parks said at the time.

When asked about the potential for a repeat of the clash with counterdemonstrators, Savord said she didn’t want to discuss it. “This will be a family-friendly event,” she said.

The march at Mile Square Regional Park will need a permit from Orange County Parks. Savord said her group is working to obtain it.

OC Parks spokeswoman Marisa O’Neil said staff is reviewing the application and coordinating with the Sheriff’s Department “to address any concerns.”

About 2,000 marchers attended the Huntington Beach event, Pearsall said. As of Thursday morning, 142 people on the Silent Majority MAGA Facebook page said they planned to go to the Fountain Valley march and 332 were interested.

