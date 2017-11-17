Mail spills from truck onto Fairview Road in Costa Mesa

The mail was signed and sealed but not quite delivered after it fell from a truck onto a busy Costa Mesa street Friday morning.

Costa Mesa police received reports from motorists just before 7 a.m. that five or six mail crates had fallen onto southbound Fairview Road near South Coast Drive, said police Lt. Vic Bakkila.

The mail, which was strewn across the roadway, blocked one lane of traffic, Bakkila said.

Authorities said the U.S. Postal Service would send the mail on its way after it was picked up.

