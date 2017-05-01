March for Babies in Newport raises nearly $348,000 for March of Dimes

The Orange County March for Babies, part of a series of similar events presented by the March of Dimes, drew walkers of all ages to Fashion Island in Newport Beach on Sunday morning.

The event included a Superhero Sprint for kids complete with purple capes, plus refreshments, music, sponsor booths and other activities. For the first time, participants who have experienced the loss of a baby could place a butterfly stake with their child’s name on it at the walk site.

The 3½-mile walk raises money for the March of Dimes, which works to promote children’s health by preventing birth defects and other conditions.

As of Monday morning, the Newport event had raised nearly $348,000, according to its website.