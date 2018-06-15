Commencement 2018: Marina High School graduation

Marina High School in Huntington Beach bid farewell to the class of 2018 during its graduation ceremony Thursday.
The Daily Pilot is publishing photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for the public high schools in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa and Newport Beach.
Huntington Beach, Ocean View and Fountain Valley high schools held their ceremonies Wednesday.
Edison and Marina high schools had theirs Thursday.
Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, Estancia, Corona del Mar and Newport Harbor high school graduations are scheduled for June 21.