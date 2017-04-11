What's next for Mariner's Mile? Speak Up Newport meeting will look at proposals

Revamping Mariner’s Mile will be the focus of the April 12 Speak Up Newport session.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to learn the latest that Newport Beach city staff has in mind for the heavily traveled stretch of Coast Highway, a longtime nerve center for boater services and eclectic dining, and a retail and residential district. Recently studied concepts for the area include adding bike lanes, removing parking and widening Coast Highway; rerouting Avon Street to improve traffic flow; and creating a pedestrian-friendly commercial village. There will be a question-and-answer session.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 to 7:10 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive. A catered reception starts at 5:15 p.m.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD