2 arrested for allegedly stealing $20K in Lululemon merchandise, fleeing South Coast Plaza

Costa Mesa police have arrested two women they believe are part of a larger organized retail theft ring that on Saturday struck South Coast Plaza, initiating a pursuit that led to the recovery of more than $20,000 in Lululemon merchandise.

Officers working at the retail complex shortly before 7:45 p.m. were alerted to an incident of grand theft at Lululemon reportedly involving four female suspects, Costa Mesa Police Department reported on social media Wednesday.

Two suspects left the scene on foot, while two others — identified as Latasha Marie Brown, 36, of Clinton, Iowa, and Laporsha Holloway, a 37-year-old resident of Chicago — fled the scene in a vehicle, according to CMPD spokeswoman Roxi Fyad.

Laporsha Holloway, 37, of Chicago, and Latasha Marie Brown, 36, of Clinton, Iowa, were arrested Saturday on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and evading police. (Costa Mesa Police Department)

Officers soon after located the vehicle in Costa Mesa and engaged in a pursuit, but were called off as the suspects drove onto the 55 Freeway. With assistance from a Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter and officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana Station, the vehicle was later pulled over on State Route 241, Fyad said Wednesday.

Officers discovered stolen merchandise from Lululemon, along with multiple garbage bags filled with what is believed to be clothing stolen from other stores, with an estimated value of more than $20,000.

Brown and Holloway were taken into custody and booked early Sunday on suspicion of grand theft, evading police and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to Fyad.

The two suspects who fled the scene on foot are still at large, police said Wednesday. Investigators believe the four women have likely been targeting other retail locations as part of an organized retail theft ring.

Costa Mesa police continue to investigate Saturday’s incident and are working with other law enforcement agencies, including CHP’s Retail Theft Task Force, to thwart and apprehend such operations throughout Orange County.

“We thank HBPD and CHP for the assistance and teamwork,” the department wrote on Wednesday’s social media release.