Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Front page
- Newport Beach bans bikes, eBikes, motorized scooters and pedicabs from sand at city’s beaches
- Laguna Beach police honor fallen officer with wreath-laying at Arlington
- Newport Beach doctor thrives in new practice after alleged ouster from another he had founded
- Huntington Beach Councilmember Gracey Van Der Mark announces state Assembly bid
- Throngs turn out for the 30th annual Balboa Island Artwalk, a treasured showcase of local artists’ works
Inside
- Obituary: John Briscoe was a tenacious longtime Ocean View School District trustee
- Flex-traordinary! Push Ups for Charity event in Costa Mesa surpasses fundraising goal for the Boot Campaign
- Huntington Beach fights, falls in five sets to Mira Costa in CIF Division 1 final
- Marina boys’ tennis battles, falls to Woodbridge in CIF Division 1 title match
- Santa Margarita baseball shocks Huntington Beach in second round of CIF playoffs
