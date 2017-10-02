Huntington Beach man sentenced to 11 years for fatal stabbing in Costa Mesa

A 43-year-old Huntington Beach man has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Costa Mesa man he found sleeping at his girlfriend’s home in 2012.

Adolph Guadalupe Mireles pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter and was immediately sentenced, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Mireles was originally facing a murder charge with a possible sentencing enhancement for personal use of a deadly weapon. If a jury had found him guilty of murder, he could have faced a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison.

The murder charge and sentencing enhancement allegation were dropped Sept. 22 as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, court records show.

The situation unfolded at about 6 a.m. Sept. 4, 2012, when Mireles went to his girlfriend’s home on Atlanta Way in Costa Mesa. When he arrived, he saw Robert Liken, 43, sleeping on the couch and instigated a fight with him, prosecutors said.

During the fight, Mireles stabbed Liken multiple times with a knife, killing him, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said Mireles and his girlfriend, Madelyn Martinez, fled the scene and hid in motels in Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs and Buena Park. Mireles and Martinez were arrested outside a motel room in Santa Fe Springs on Sept. 18, 2012.

Martinez, who was charged as an accessory based on allegations that she helped Mireles avoid police by providing him transportation and shelter, is expected to appear in court for a pretrial hearing Oct. 20. She has pleaded not guilty, according to Superior Court records.

If convicted, she could face a maximum sentence of three years in state prison, according to prosecutors.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN