Firefighters find evidence of a squatter after fire at closed Costa Mesa Motor Inn

Crews responding Thursday to a fire at the closed Costa Mesa Motor Inn found evidence of a squatter in one of the rooms, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the motel at 2277 Harbor Blvd. at about 4 p.m. after a golfer at the Costa Mesa Country Club reported seeing smoke floating up from the property, said fire Capt. Chris Coates.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, which was contained to a single room inside the motel. Once the smoke cleared, Coates said, firefighters found evidence that someone had been staying in the room.

Courtesy of Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department Costa Mesa firefighters work Thursday to put out a blaze in a room at the closed Costa Mesa Motor Inn. Costa Mesa firefighters work Thursday to put out a blaze in a room at the closed Costa Mesa Motor Inn. (Courtesy of Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department)

No one was in the room when fire crews arrived, and it wasn’t clear what firefighters found inside.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The Costa Mesa Motor Inn has been closed since December, when the last of its tenants moved out after a months-long effort by owner Miracle Mile Properties to vacate the 236-room property.

The Los Angeles-based company hopes to demolish the structure and replace it with 224 high-end apartments.

