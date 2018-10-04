Newport mayor reports burst of fundraising in reelection bid

Newport Beach Mayor Marshall “Duffy” Duffield collected about $78,000 in donations for his City Council reelection bid between July 1 and Sept. 22, nearly as much as all the other candidates combined, according to their latest campaign finance reports.
With the summer surge, Duffield, one of four incumbents running for a second term, also led all hopefuls in overall fundraising for the year ($104,548) and cash on hand ($87,161) with about a month left until Election Day on Nov. 6.
Council members represent districts of the city but are elected by voters citywide.
Here are the campaign financial figures for all eight candidates, rounded to the nearest dollar:
District 1
Diane Dixon (incumbent)
- Contributions received this period: $15,799
- Expenditures made this period: $19,126
- Beginning cash balance: $68,615
- Ending cash balance: $65,288
- Contributions received this year: $72,220
- Expenditures made this year: $37,373
All of Dixon’s donations this period were cash contributions, and her cash on hand was the second-highest of all candidates.
Mike Glenn
Glenn did not file a fundraising statement. He filed his candidacy paperwork Aug. 10, the final day of the nomination period, and said this week that he had not yet met the $2,000 threshold to report his fundraising.
District 3
Marshall “Duffy” Duffield (incumbent)
- Contributions received this period: $77,998
- Expenditures made this period: $29,768
- Beginning cash balance: $38,932
- Ending cash balance: $87,161
- Contributions received this year: $104,548
- Expenditures made this year: $39,409
Duffield raised $73,717 in cash and $4,281 in in-kind contributions toward fundraising events.
The six other candidates who filed statements reported raising about $85,500 combined in the same 12-week filing period.
Tim Stoaks
- Contributions received this period: $13,672
- Expenditures made this period: $10,545
- Beginning cash balance: $12,065
- Ending cash balance: $15,192
- Contributions received this year: $30,658
- Expenditures made this year: $15,466
All but $225 of Stoaks’ contributions were in cash. The $225 non-cash contribution was the value of a banner from Newport Signs & Graphics.
District 4
Kevin Muldoon (incumbent)
- Contributions received this period: $9,843
- Expenditures made this period: $23,736
- Beginning cash balance: $50,180
- Ending cash balance: $36,286
- Contributions received this year: $45,159
- Expenditures made this year: $28,719
Muldoon’s contributions consisted of about $6,200 in cash and about $3,700 toward fundraising events.
Roy Englebrecht
- Contributions received this period: $875
- Expenditures made this period: $4,176
- Beginning cash balance: $6,669
- Ending cash balance: $3,368
- Contributions received this year: $9,125
- Expenditures made this year: $5,483
All of Englebrecht’s donations were in cash.
District 6
Scott Peotter (incumbent)
- Contributions received this period: $28,254
- Expenditures made this period: $21,751
- Beginning cash balance: $5,283.51
- Ending cash balance: $11,786
- Contributions received this year: $31,739
- Expenditures made this year: $31,363
Peotter raised 24,362 in cash and 3,892 toward fundraising events.
Joy Brenner
- Contributions received this period: $17,111
- Expenditures made this period: $8,485
- Beginning cash balance: $47,317
- Ending cash balance: $55,942
- Contributions received this year: $81,708
- Expenditures made this year: $18,871
All but about $200 of Brenner’s contributions were in cash. The rest was the value of food at a fundraising event.