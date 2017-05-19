Times Community News Daily Pilot News

Newport council to review next city budget at meeting with Finance Committee

Hillary Davis
The Newport Beach City Council will review next fiscal year’s proposed budget during a joint meeting with the Finance Committee on Tuesday.

The key account is the general fund, which projects at $225.6 million. Of that, the city expects $202.5 million in expenditures, $209.3 million in revenue and about $16 million from surplus and transfers.

The largest planned general fund expense is $145.4 million for salaries and benefits.

Public safety would capture the most general fund dollars — $108.8 million — with public works second at $37.7 million.

The general fund is composed largely of property taxes — just under $100 million. Sales taxes are the next-biggest piece, at $35.9 million.

Newport Beach is going into the next fiscal year, which starts July 1, with a general fund surplus of about $9.2 million.

But looming large are the city’s deepening unfunded pension liabilities, which are estimated at $353 million next year, according to a presentation prepared for the Finance Committee. In 2016, they were $330 million; in 2015, $276 million.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.

The City Council previously reviewed the proposed capital improvements budget, a $63.7-million list of potential building and infrastructure projects.

