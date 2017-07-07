Newport's summer lifeguards could get raises if City Council agrees

The Newport Beach City Council will consider raises Tuesday for the city’s summer lifeguard force.

According to a proposed new contract to run through 2021, pay adjustments would start this year with the top tier receiving a 5% increase.

The city plans to transition from grouping lifeguards into three classes to two. The classes are based on total career hours worked.

By hourly rates, pay would range from $17.79 to $20.59 per hour for Lifeguard I and $20.59-$23.84 for Lifeguards II/III this year.

All guards would then be due a 2% raise in 2018 and 1% raises in 2019 and 2020.

Changes to add-ons would include an EMT recertification reimbursement of up to $200 per year and a reduction in special assignment pay from 7.5% to 5% for guards who also take on Junior Guard group leader, dispatcher, or boat operator duties.

The proposed adjustments would add about $41,000 to this year’s budget, bringing the total budgeted amount for seasonal guards this year to about $1.8 million.

The city employs about 180 part-time ocean lifeguards, generally between the end of the Newport-Mesa School District year and Labor Day weekend.

The council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.

