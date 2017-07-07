Times Community News Daily Pilot News

Newport's summer lifeguards could get raises if City Council agrees

The Newport Beach City Council will consider raises Tuesday for the city’s summer lifeguard force.

According to a proposed new contract to run through 2021, pay adjustments would start this year with the top tier receiving a 5% increase.

The city plans to transition from grouping lifeguards into three classes to two. The classes are based on total career hours worked.

By hourly rates, pay would range from $17.79 to $20.59 per hour for Lifeguard I and $20.59-$23.84 for Lifeguards II/III this year.

All guards would then be due a 2% raise in 2018 and 1% raises in 2019 and 2020.

Changes to add-ons would include an EMT recertification reimbursement of up to $200 per year and a reduction in special assignment pay from 7.5% to 5% for guards who also take on Junior Guard group leader, dispatcher, or boat operator duties.

The proposed adjustments would add about $41,000 to this year’s budget, bringing the total budgeted amount for seasonal guards this year to about $1.8 million.

The city employs about 180 part-time ocean lifeguards, generally between the end of the Newport-Mesa School District year and Labor Day weekend.

The council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.

