Newport begins 2½-year general plan revision

The Newport Beach City Council will kick off a two-and-a-half-year general plan update process Tuesday.

The general plan is the city’s comprehensive development framework with guiding policies on land use, housing, roads, recreation, historical and natural resources, arts and culture, the harbor and bay, safety and noise. It was last revised in 2006.

Community development staff will gather council and community feedback on the update process during a study session. Later in the evening, the council will direct the mayor to appoint members to a steering committee and the city clerk to begin accepting applications for a citizens’ advisory committee.

The city expects to begin public outreach in March and adopt the plan update in mid-2020.

Harbor update

The city manager, public works staff and the harbormaster will update the council on harbor operations since the city brought mooring and other on-the-water duties in-house this summer.

The city took over mooring operations in July, using city staff and contractors instead of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol for tasks such as managing temporary mooring rentals, permit transfers, verification of boat owners’ maintenance and insurance obligations and emergency towing. Civilians also enforce the city’s harbor code, which includes live-aboard regulations, time limits at piers and sea lion deterrence.

The discussion will also include the future of the harbor operations program, including possible broadening of duties and the purchase of another work boat.

Tuesday’s council meeting starts at 4 p.m. with the study session, followed by the regular session at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.

