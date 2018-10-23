Police investigate possible murder-suicide in Irvine Terrace area of Corona del Mar

Newport Beach police are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Corona del Mar, a department spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Officers found two bodies inside a home in the 700 block of Malabar Drive, police spokeswoman Heather Rangel said.
The bodies were not yet identified, Rangel said, adding that the deceased were a man and a woman.
Officers had responded to a 7:53 a.m. call to check on the Irvine Terrace home when they discovered the bodies.
Malabar Drive was closed off to traffic, Rangel said.
Neighbors interviewed by the Daily Pilot Tuesday afternoon said they did not know who lived there.
The home, which from the front appears to be single-story, was recently remodeled, a neighbor said.
No additional information was provided by police.