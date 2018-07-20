DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Man arrested on suspicion of choking relative and beating her neighbor in Newport Beach

By
Jul 19, 2018 | 5:40 PM
Man arrested on suspicion of choking relative and beating her neighbor in Newport Beach
Newport Beach police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder, battery and assault in the 200 block of Jasmine Avenue on Thursday. (Bing Maps / Daily Pilot)

A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of choking a family member in Newport Beach and beating her neighbor, police said.

Newport Beach police responded to a home in the 200 block of Jasmine Avenue after receiving a 911 call shortly before 9 a.m., said police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

Advertisement

By the time officers arrived, a suspect had been restrained, Manzella said.

Manzella said officers determined the man had choked a female family member and battered a man who identified himself as a neighbor.

Advertisement

Carl Alexander Waniek of Mountain View was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, battery and assault causing great bodily injury, Manzella said.

Police did not give details of the relationship between the woman and the suspect. However, Manzella said they are not married.

Advertisement
Advertisement