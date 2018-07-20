Man arrested on suspicion of choking relative and beating her neighbor in Newport Beach

A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of choking a family member in Newport Beach and beating her neighbor, police said.
Newport Beach police responded to a home in the 200 block of Jasmine Avenue after receiving a 911 call shortly before 9 a.m., said police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.
By the time officers arrived, a suspect had been restrained, Manzella said.
Manzella said officers determined the man had choked a female family member and battered a man who identified himself as a neighbor.
Carl Alexander Waniek of Mountain View was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, battery and assault causing great bodily injury, Manzella said.
Police did not give details of the relationship between the woman and the suspect. However, Manzella said they are not married.