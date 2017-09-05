Fire in Newport Coast burns nearly 6 acres

A blaze that broke out in Newport Coast near the 73 Toll Road on Saturday burned nearly six acres of vegetation, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to the brush area off the 73 Toll Road near the Toll Plaza in Newport Coast at about 3:30 p.m.

About 80 firefighters from Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and the Orange County Fire Authority battled the fire for about 90 minutes. Crews contained the blaze by 5 p.m., fire officials said.

The fire’s cause is under investigation. No one was injured and no structures were damaged.

