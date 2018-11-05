Cyclists, swimmers and runners contest Newport Dunes Triathlon

The inaugural Newport Dunes Triathlon hit the ground and water Sunday morning at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach.
The swimming-biking-running event, presented by California Triathlon, began with a swim in the Newport Dunes lagoon with an Olympic distance (nearly a mile) and a sprint of 300 yards.
The bike course was a scenic circuit including the Mountains to Sea Trail & Bikeway, the Upper Newport Bay State Marine Conservation Area and the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve, with an Olympic distance (24.8 miles) and a sprint distance of eight miles.
The run course had an Olympic distance (6.2 miles) and a 3.1-mile sprint distance.