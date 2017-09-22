Newport Beach firefighters and lifeguards honored at annual celebration

Firefighters and lifeguards took center stage Thursday night as city officials and community members gathered to thank the first responders at the 20th annual Newport Beach Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner.

In front of a crowd of more than 300 people at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel and Spa, lifeguard Eric Smith was awarded seasonal lifeguard of the year, Capt. Jon Mitchell was named lifeguard supervisor of the year and Capt. Glenn White was honored as firefighter of the year.

Each of the honorees were selected by their respective union associations, according to Fire Chief Chip Duncan.

More than 60 fire officials and lifeguards and their families attended the dinner and awards ceremony, which was hosted by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce and The Commodores Club.

Mayor Kevin Muldoon thanked the department for its skill and professionalism while keeping the city and its beaches safe for residents and tourists.

“We understand and appreciate the sacrifices your families make to support your service to Newport Beach,” he said.

Smith began his career with the city as a lifeguard trainee. He’s currently an instructor and group leader with the city’s junior lifeguard program, which tasks him with overseeing 14 instructors and 500 12- and 13-year-olds in the program.

“It’s an honor standing up here and being held in such regard,” he said to the crowd. He complimented his colleagues for their hard work and passion for the profession.

“It’s their due diligence that encourages me to come to work,” he said.

White, who has spent nearly 34 years in the department, has served as a firefighter, paramedic, hazardous materials team captain, investigator and strike team leader on wildfires outside of Orange County. He’s served as a training officer for the Orange County Fire Arson Task Force and is a certified California State Fire Marshall Arson Investigator.

Mitchell, who began his career with the department as a tower lifeguard, has steadily climbed the ranks. This is Mitchell’s second time receiving the award. He was first named lifeguard supervisor of the year in 2006.

He’s also been awarded co-lifeguard of the year and junior lifeguard of the year.

Mitchell told the crowd Thursday evening that people often ask him why he’s always smiling. His response is always the same.

“I love where I work and I like what I do,” he said.

