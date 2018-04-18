TimesOC: Los Alamitos exempts itself from state's sanctuary laws

Good morning. It's Wednesday, April 18. Here's what's been happening around O.C.
Top story
Los Alamitos exempts itself from state's sanctuary laws
After more than five hours of public comments, Los Alamitos City Council members gave final approval to an ordinance to exempt the city from the state's sanctuary laws designed to protect immigrants in the country illegally. More than 200 people showed up at the meeting, with some lining up late into the night to address council members. Los Alamitos leaders heard from sanctuary supporters who called the ordinance divisive and a waste of taxpayer money. Others supported the move. Los Angeles Times
Around the county
No evidence Fairview Center personal data was exposed by break-in
The state agency that manages the Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa says there's no evidence that personal information of the center's residents or employees was breached by a February break-in at a state building in Sacramento. Daily Pilot
Newport Boat Show begins as women start to change sailing
Newport Beach resident Karen Prioleau, who teaches boating courses for Orange Coast College's professional mariner program and School of Sailing & Seamanship, said she has been seeing more women taking an interest in boating — particularly younger women. As the four-day Newport Boat Show returns Thursday for its 45th year, the face of boating, and sailing enthusiasts, may be changing. Daily Pilot
Business & real estate
O.C. Register asks for public support amid cuts
The Southern California News Group, which includes the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News, is pushing back against its owner, Digital First Media, calling for public support in the face of steep cuts that have hollowed out its newsrooms. Los Angeles Times
Life & arts
Pacific Symphony will perform in Carnegie Hall, then tour in China
Orange County's orchestra will have its debut performance at Carnegie Hall on April 21. A few weeks later, the orchestra will pack its bags and bows for a five-city trek across China, its first international tour since 2006. TimesOC
UCI exhibit spotlights Shakespearean costuming for women
As a professor and costume designer with the drama department at UC Irvine Claire Trevor School of the Arts, Marcy Froehlich continues to tell a story through the medium of clothing by defining a character and creating a believable world for the actor and audience. TimesOC
