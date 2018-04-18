TimesOC: Los Alamitos exempts itself from state's sanctuary laws

After more than five hours of public comments, Los Alamitos City Council members gave final approval to an ordinance to exempt the city from the state's sanctuary laws designed to protect immigrants in the country illegally. More than 200 people showed up at the meeting, with some lining up late into the night to address council members. Los Alamitos leaders heard from sanctuary supporters who called the ordinance divisive and a waste of taxpayer money. Others supported the move. Los Angeles Times