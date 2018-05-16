TimesOC: Anti-sanctuary leaders to meet with Trump

Good morning. It's Wednesday, May 16. Here's what's been happening around O.C.
Top story
O.C. anti-sanctuary leaders to meet with President Trump
Two politicians from the small Orange County city that helped spark an anti-sanctuary movement in California plan to meet with President Trump to talk about illegal immigration. On Wednesday, Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar and Mayor Pro Tem Warren Kusumoto will join Trump at the White House at the president's invitation. Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel and a few elected officials from San Diego were also invited to the meeting. Los Angeles Times
Around the county
Mission Viejo mom helps foster girls get their lives back on track
Lauri Burns has taken in 39 foster care children. And not the easy ones, either. But the cutters. The drug addicts. The kids who want to kill themselves. TimesOC
Park-It Market will provide free food to O.C.'s low-income seniors
Second Harvest Food Bank recently opened a mobile market to serve low- and fixed-income seniors around Orange County. TimesOC
Newport Harbor might require leashes for rented paddleboards
Magic Johnson stresses giving back at Philanthropy Fund event
Orange County United Way recently hosted its 15th annual Women's Philanthropy Fund breakfast with keynote speaker Earvin "Magic" Johnson. The event at Hotel Irvine raised more than $600,000 to support education, health, housing and income challenges women and children face in Orange County. TimesOC
Arts & culture
Doheny Blues Festival is returning with a new location
The Doheny Blues Festival traditionally offers lineups of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming acts, but this year music fans are in for another change: a new location. The 21st annual Doheny Blues Festival will be held at Sea Terrace Community Park in Dana Point on Saturday and Sunday. TimesOC
On Theater: 'Hamilton' throbs with historical passion
Orange County theatergoers finally have the chance to see what all the fuss was about. "Hamilton" now resides at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and all the superlatives you've heard are accurate. TimesOC
