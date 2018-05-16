DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

TimesOC: Anti-sanctuary leaders to meet with Trump

By
May 16, 2018 | 6:00 AM
TimesOC: Anti-sanctuary leaders to meet with Trump
Leonor Ferris, center left, from the High Desert, and Genevieve Peters, right, of Los Angeles, celebrate last month after the Los Alamitos City Council's second reading of an ordinance aiming to opt out of California's sanctuary state law. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Good morning. It's Wednesday, May 16. Here's what's been happening around O.C.

Top story

O.C. anti-sanctuary leaders to meet with President Trump

Advertisement

Two politicians from the small Orange County city that helped spark an anti-sanctuary movement in California plan to meet with President Trump to talk about illegal immigration. On Wednesday, Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar and Mayor Pro Tem Warren Kusumoto will join Trump at the White House at the president's invitation. Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel and a few elected officials from San Diego were also invited to the meeting. Los Angeles Times

Around the county

Mission Viejo mom helps foster girls get their lives back on track

Advertisement

Lauri Burns has taken in 39 foster care children. And not the easy ones, either. But the cutters. The drug addicts. The kids who want to kill themselves. TimesOC

Park-It Market will provide free food to O.C.'s low-income seniors

Second Harvest Food Bank recently opened a mobile market to serve low- and fixed-income seniors around Orange County. TimesOC

Newport Harbor might require leashes for rented paddleboards

The Newport Beach Harbor Commission wants companies that rent stand-up paddleboards to fit their boards with leashes as a safety measure. Daily Pilot

Magic Johnson stresses giving back at Philanthropy Fund event

Orange County United Way recently hosted its 15th annual Women's Philanthropy Fund breakfast with keynote speaker Earvin "Magic" Johnson. The event at Hotel Irvine raised more than $600,000 to support education, health, housing and income challenges women and children face in Orange County. TimesOC

Arts & culture

Doheny Blues Festival is returning with a new location

The Doheny Blues Festival traditionally offers lineups of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming acts, but this year music fans are in for another change: a new location. The 21st annual Doheny Blues Festival will be held at Sea Terrace Community Park in Dana Point on Saturday and Sunday. TimesOC

On Theater: 'Hamilton' throbs with historical passion

Orange County theatergoers finally have the chance to see what all the fuss was about. "Hamilton" now resides at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and all the superlatives you've heard are accurate. TimesOC

Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to dailypilot@latimes.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement