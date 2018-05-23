TimesOC: Christ Cathedral construction crews celebrate a milestone

Good morning. It's Wednesday, May 23. Here's what's been happening around O.C.
Top story
Christ Cathedral crews celebrate 100,000 accident-free hours
Early in the morning on a recent Friday, construction workers dressed in hard hats and reflective vests passed by signs with slogans reminding them to remain alert: "God blesses the work of your hands — take care of them," and "Wear your safety gear at all times — your guardian angel can't do it all." The signs represent a commitment to safety at Christ Cathedral, where construction continues for the $72.3-million renovation project that is on track to be dedicated July 17, 2019. TimesOC
Around the county
Manassero Farms preserves its link to Orange County's past
Down the miles-long stretch of Jeffrey Road in Irvine, Dan Manassero, his wife, Anne, and their employees toil in the sun, procuring food the old way for the local community. The 96-year-old organic and conventional farm occupies about 50 acres in Irvine, Brea and Tustin. TimesOC
Politics
Is Huntington's effort to stop a gun-ban petition premature or prudent?
Experts' reactions are mixed to Huntington Beach's legal effort to stop a resident from circulating a petition to put a proposed ban on semiautomatic and automatic guns on the city's Nov. 6 election ballot. Daily Pilot
Which Democrat will challenge GOP Rep. Walters in November?
The 45th Congressional District likely will see Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) face off against a Democrat in the November general election because she's the only Republican running in the June 5 primary against four Democrats and one no party preference candidate. Voice of OC
West Covina mayor may have overdosed on heroin at Costa Mesa hotel
A woman who called 911 from a Costa Mesa hotel room where the mayor of West Covina was lying unconscious on a bed early May 4 told an emergency dispatcher that he may have overdosed on heroin, according to audio from the call released last week. Daily Pilot
Business & real estate
Boeing in talks with potential buyers of 30 acres in Huntington Beach
The Boeing Co. is moving closer to selling part of its Huntington Beach campus as the aerospace company works to scale down some of its facilities by 2020. Daily Pilot
Attendance soars at Southland's popular theme parks despite prices
Despite those high prices, attendance at Disneyland Resort was up last year, according to a separate annual attendance estimate by Los Angeles-based consulting firm Aecom. Los Angeles Times
Food
Knife Pleat restaurant to open at South Coast Plaza
Knife Pleat, a new French restaurant by chef Tony Esnault and restaurateur Yassmin Sarmadi, will open at South Coast Plaza in early 2019 in the space previously occupied by Marche Moderne. TimesOC
Life & arts
Longtime O.C. artist Tony DeLap offers insight into his retrospective
One of Orange County's most prolific and well-known artists played a direct role in his retrospective, currently on view at Laguna Art Museum through May 28. TimesOC
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to dailypilot@latimes.com.