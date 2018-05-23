TimesOC: Christ Cathedral construction crews celebrate a milestone

Early in the morning on a recent Friday, construction workers dressed in hard hats and reflective vests passed by signs with slogans reminding them to remain alert: "God blesses the work of your hands — take care of them," and "Wear your safety gear at all times — your guardian angel can't do it all." The signs represent a commitment to safety at Christ Cathedral, where construction continues for the $72.3-million renovation project that is on track to be dedicated July 17, 2019. TimesOC