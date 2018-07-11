TimesOC: Police release DNA snapshot of possible suspect in girl’s 1973 slaying

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, July 11. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.
Top story
Police release DNA snapshot of possible suspect in girl’s slaying
Forty-five years after the lifeless body of 11-year-old Linda Ann O’Keefe was found among the cattails in Newport Beach’s Back Bay, police released a snapshot profile of a possible suspect in her killing generated by a medical laboratory using DNA evidence from the crime scene. Police hope the profile will provide a break in finding Linda’s killer. Daily Pilot
Around the county
O.C. Fair opens Friday with focus on history
Roll up your sleeves, strap on some overalls and don’t be stingy with the sunscreen: It’s almost time to “Free Your Inner Farmer.” Friday will bring the start of the 128th annual Orange County Fair and, with it, a renewed focus on the agrarian history of the county’s signature shindig. Daily Pilot
Newport sues to stop what it calls a church pot dispensary
Newport Beach wants an Orange County Superior Court judge to block an operation that identifies itself as a church but the city says is a marijuana dispensary violating local law. Daily Pilot
Huntington Beach man seeks legal fees after gun ban petition
A Huntington Beach man is requesting more than $14,000 in legal fees after the city filed a lawsuit intended to stop him from circulating a petition seeking to ban semiautomatic and automatic guns in the city. Daily Pilot
Arts & entertainment
Shakespeare under the stars returns to UCI
July means the start of a breather period for most theatrical-producing organizations — but definitely not UC Irvine, where the New Swan Theater recently launched its seventh mini-season previews. TimesOC
Concert Series revs up with Chaka Khan, LeAnn Rimes
Ten-time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Peter Cetera, Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes and Brazilian maestro Sergio Mendes are all scheduled to perform starting Friday at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach’s 24th annual Summer Concert Series. Daily Pilot
Opinion
Disneyland faces a voter revolt over its wages and subsidies
“In November, Anaheim voters will decide whether to impose a living-wage ordinance on tourism-district businesses that receive city subsidies,” writes columnist Gustavo Arellano. “It got on the ballot thanks to a coalition of 11 labor unions active at Disney, whose members easily gathered 22,000 local signatures in just two months.” Los Angeles Times
A note to readers
The TimesOC Newsletter is going on hiatus. Readers can get plenty of Orange County news by subscribing to the daily Essential California Newsletter published by the Los Angeles Times.