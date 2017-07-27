O.C. Fair’s G Force closed for inspection after similar ride’s deadly accident in Ohio

G Force — a thrill ride that spins and swings riders high above the midway at the Orange County Fair — is closed Thursday for inspection after a similar attraction’s deadly accident the day before in Ohio.

The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa closed G Force on Wednesday evening after receiving word that a similar ride called Fire Ball had broken apart at the Ohio State Fair, leaving one person dead and seven injured.

The same company, KMG, manufactures both Fire Ball and G Force.

OC Fair & Event Center spokeswoman Terry Moore said G Force was inspected Thursday morning and the fairgrounds is waiting to hear the results.

“We’re in a wait-and-see mode, but we are erring on the side of caution,” she said at about 11:30 a.m. “We’re in no rush to open that ride. We want to make sure it’s completely safe.

“We’ve had this ride for several years and never had any problems with it,” she added.

Moore said operators inspect all rides at the Orange County Fair at least once daily and that the fairgrounds also has an independent inspector check them.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Fire Ball rides also had been closed at the California State Fair in Sacramento and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk following the malfunction in Ohio.

KMG is investigating the cause of the accident, according to the Times.

