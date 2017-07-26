TimesOC: Former Santa Ana police chief takes a step toward suing the city

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, July 26. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

Santa Ana’s ex-police chief alleges wrongdoing by top city and officers’ union officials

Santa Ana’s former police chief has taken a step toward suing the city for alleged wrongdoing he says involved the officers’ union president, Mayor Miguel Pulido, and two other City Council members the union helped win election last year. In a legal claim he filed against the city, Carlos Rojas said he “was forced to involuntarily resign his civil service position as a result of potential illegal activity and/or noncompliance [with rules and/or regulations] among city officials.” Voice of OC

AROUND THE COUNTY

Orange County jail inmate found dead; five workers put on leave

The Orange County district attorney’s office is investigating the jailhouse death of a 27-year-old man convicted of car theft who was sharing a cell with a man charged with two murders. Los Angeles Times

Disneyland wait times up 28% despite peak pricing and other efforts

Average wait times at the Disneyland Resort have been rising over the past few years, despite efforts by the park to ease crowding by raising ticket prices on peak demand days and expanding a ride reservation system, among other changes. Los Angeles Times

Laundry Love helps homeless and low-income families in Huntington Beach

Laundry Love Huntington Beach volunteers provide free laundry services to homeless and low-income families, offering what may be their only way to get clean clothes for the month. TimesOC

TRAVEL

O.C's waterfront hotels get a makeover

Surf City never looked so good. New restaurants, hotels and shops have changed the face of Huntington Beach, adding a clean, well-organized look to the city's oceanfront that capitalizes on its greatest asset — crashing waves and a popular beach. Los Angeles Times

FOOD

Five places to eat at the new Lido Marina

A just-completed multi-million dollar revitalization is turning Lido Marina Village into a spendy-chic dining and shopping destination that fits in perfectly with the laid-back ritz of peninsula life. Here are five new places to eat and drink at Newport Beach’s latest summer destination. TimesOC

Author of ‘The 40-year-old Vegan’ wants to ‘veganize’ your comfort foods

Sandra Sellani can turn cashews into ricotta cheese and ranch dressing, zucchini into spaghetti noodles and chickpeas into a deli “tuna” salad. TimesOC

BUSINESS & REAL ESTATE

Contemporary perch is easy, breezy in Laguna Beach

Sweeping ocean views run from north to south at this custom-built contemporary home, which sits on a bluff overlooking Victoria Beach. Los Angeles Times

OPINION

Op-Ed: The upside of visible homelessness in Orange County

Whenever I see homeless people somewhere in Orange County where I’ve never noticed them before — say, inside a tent at the Tustin Civic Center, begging for money off the 5 Freeway in Mission Viejo or washing themselves in a bathroom sink at the Westminster Mall — I applaud. Los Angeles Times

