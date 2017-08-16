TimesOC: L.A. diocese is going ahead with sale of Newport’s St. James Episcopal church site

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 16. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

Top story

L.A. diocese will sell Newport’s St. James Episcopal church site

The Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles plans to proceed with the sale of the St. James the Great church property in Newport Beach, citing a legal obligation created by the diocese’s bishop. Daily Pilot

Around the county

Coastal Commission OKs artist housing proposal in Laguna Beach

A proposal for 28 artist work/live units in Laguna Canyon received unanimous approval from the California Coastal Commission. Daily Pilot

Couple who went hiking in triple-digit heat found dead in the Mojave Desert

Two hikers found dead in blistering heat in the Mojave Desert were identified as a Yorba Linda husband and wife, authorities said Sunday. Gen Miake, 60, and Kathie Barber, 58, were discovered near Amboy Crater. Los Angeles Times

Newport takes steps to add 9-inch cap to Balboa Island seawalls

Balboa Island is closer to having taller seawalls. The Newport Beach City Council voted to have city staff bid out a project that would add a 9-inch-tall concrete cap to about a mile and a half of the publicly maintained seawalls. Daily Pilot

Costa Mesa detailer gets a big-time job — polish the original Air Force One

A Costa Mesa business owner is one of the newest members of a select group of detailing professionals whose duties include caring for the first presidential jet. Daily Pilot

Politics

Sheriff and fire officials spar over emergency helicopter rescues

An ongoing dispute between the county Sheriff’s Department and Fire Authority over helicopter rescues is escalating after an agreement between both sides fell apart and county supervisors sided with the Sheriff’s Department, giving it joint responsibility with the Fire Authority for rescuing people in remote areas. TimesOC

Rep. Rohrabacher wades into Google's firing of controversial memo's author

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) took Google to task Thursday for firing a male employee, James Demore, who circulated a memo within the company arguing women are biologically incapable of doing a man’s job in Silicon Valley. Los Angeles Times

Courts

In closing arguments, Seal Beach killer's attorney blasts use of O.C. jail informant

In their closing arguments, attorneys for a former tugboat captain who pleaded guilty to murdering eight people at a Seal Beach salon in 2011 slammed prosecutors for what they called “incredible” deception — saying there is not enough evidence to move forward with a penalty phase to decide whether Scott Dekraai goes to death row. Los Angeles Times

Food

SoCal vegan butcher specializes in artisan plant-based meats

When Kerry Song gave up animal products and switched to an entirely plant-based diet seven years ago, she wasn’t thrilled by her options at the grocery store, where all she could find were bland and over-processed veggie burgers and faux meats. TimesOC

Aussie-style meat pie bakery expands with local home delivery

The owners of Pie-Not, a pair of spots that specialize in Australian meat pies, are expanding into home delivery with Amazon Fresh and Postmates. TimesOC

Business & real estate

Developer's $1-billion plan for old O.C. Register site envisions a 'mini urban city'

Developer Mike Harrah is embarking on an ambitious, $1-billion plan for the Orange County Register’s former home in Santa Ana. He is proposing to build the county’s tallest buildings, more than 1,000 residences, a 171-room hotel, offices and retail shops. Los Angeles Times

Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to dailypilot@latimes.com.