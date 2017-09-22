TimesOC: Samuelis donate record $200 million to UCI for health sciences college

Good morning. It’s Friday, Sept. 22. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.
Top story
Corona del Mar’s Samuelis donate record $200 million to UCI to establish health sciences college
UC Irvine officials have announced the university’s largest gift — a $200-million donation from Corona del Mar philanthropists Susan and Henry Samueli. Daily Pilot
Around the county
Laguna Beach may clone beloved, 135-year-old tree to save it
The story of a 135-year-old pepper tree in front of Laguna Beach’s City Hall has taken a new twist: the city may clone it. Daily Pilot
Onward America demonstration in Laguna Beach is canceled
The organizer of an America First! demonstration that drew thousands to Laguna Beach’s Main Beach last month says he has canceled an event — rebranded Onward America — scheduled for this weekend. Daily Pilot
Costa Mesa considers adding 'spartan' restrooms to deal with growing homeless issues
Costa Mesa may install new public restrooms that would provide hygienic and safe places for transients to use the bathroom. Daily Pilot
Business & real estate
Center Club Orange County reinvents itself for the next generation
The Center Club Orange County is reworking its image for a younger generation of private club members. TimesOC
‘Flip or Flop’ co-star Tarek El Moussa takes luxury down to sea level
The paparazzi aren’t likely to catch up with HGTV star Tarek El Moussa in his favorite room — a luxury yacht, bought with co-star and imminent ex-wife Christina El Moussa — in Newport Beach. Los Angeles Times
Life & Arts
The godfather of Chicano art — and the son who's keeping his memory alive
A Chapman University exhibition is featuring the work of Emigdio Vasquez, often called the godfather of Chicano art in Orange County. Los Angeles Times
Sports
One thing Mike Trout hasn't hurt is his MVP chances
Mike Trout, the Angels’ center fielder and reigning American League most valuable player, is contending for the same award this year despite missing nearly seven weeks because of a torn thumb ligament. Trout, 26, is walking more, hitting for more power and striking out less than ever before. Los Angeles Times
