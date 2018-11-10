Celebration salutes veterans at O.C. fairgrounds

Veterans were met with respect, resources and rations Saturday during a free community event at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
Guests at the Salute to Veterans could munch on a hot dog lunch, take in live entertainment and take advantage of free health screenings, veterans resources and a job fair.
The four-hour celebration — presented in collaboration with the Orange County Employees Assn. at the fairgrounds’ Heroes Hall veterans museum — also included a blood drive, and visitors were able to drop off donations of non-perishable food items for veterans in need.
“It is an honor for us to celebrate the men and women who serve our country, those who protect our freedom,” Fair & Event Center Chief Executive Kathy Kramer said in a statement.