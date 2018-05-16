Orange County Museum of Art takes steps toward its planned move from Newport to Costa Mesa

With the sale in sight earlier this year, the city of Newport Beach settled two lawsuits involving the museum and local activists who opposed OCMA's plan in 2016 to sell the land to Related California, which proposed a high-rise condominium project known as Museum House. OCMA had planned to use the proceeds from that sale to fund its move to Segerstrom. Instead, the City Council revoked its development approval for the 100-unit, 25-story Museum House tower in February 2017 when faced with enough petition signatures from opponents to force a referendum.