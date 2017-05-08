Paddleboarders stand up to breast cancer

The Back Bay turned pink Saturday for breast cancer prevention. Standup for the Cure, a stand-up paddleboarding event to benefit the Susan G. Komen of Orange County breast cancer charity, brought experienced and novice paddleboarders to the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach for the fundraiser.

Participants took paddleboarding lessons, observed a paddleboard yoga demonstration, raced and bid on auction items. They could also get a free breast or skin cancer exam from a doctor. Survivors received a blessing, and a pū, or conch, shell horn sounded to begin the “Sea of Pink” parade on the water.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD