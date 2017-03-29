Huntington Beach man sentenced to 2 years for shooting BB gun at police substation

A Huntington Beach man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in state prison for shooting a BB gun at a Huntington Beach Police Department substation, shattering a window while officers were inside.

Antonio Padilla, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony count of vandalism with damage over $400 and a misdemeanor count of grossly negligent discharge of a BB device, according to Orange County Superior Court records. He was immediately sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution, though the amount was not clear.

According to authorities, Padilla shot a BB gun at the Oakview police substation in an outdoor strip mall at Beach Boulevard and Slater Avenue at about 1 p.m. March 16. He fired four shots at the glass window and fled, authorities said.

Two metal pellets shattered the window, causing nearly $1,000 in damage, officials said.

