Pageant of the Masters provides a preview of this summer's show

This year’s Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach is going local.
The 85th production of “living pictures” — people posing in representations of well-known artworks accompanied by live music and narration — is themed “Under the Sun” and will honor Laguna’s history as an artists colony.
On Monday evening, the pageant hosted a preview for media and invited guests.
Among the sneak peeks was a scene that’s sure to be a crowd favorite: a re-creation of the Marine flag raising at Iwo Jima during World War II, one of the most iconic photographs of the 20th century.
Organizers say the summer show, at the Irvine Bowl on the Festival of Arts grounds, takes its cues from the early 20th century, when Impressionists and plein air painters set up their easels outside and were inspired by the Pacific Ocean, mountains, deserts and “the light.”
“Under the Sun” will include works from early Laguna masters such as AnnaHills, William Griffith, Rex Brandt, Julia Bracken Wendt and Joseph Kleitsch.
The show also takes inspiration from the centennial celebration of the Laguna Art Museum and the commercial artwork created for California citrus companies in the early 20th century.
Pageant producer and director Diane Challis Davy, in her 23rd season, said she got the idea for this year’s theme while driving east along Crown Valley Parkway. She saw the changing light over the foothills and inspiration struck.
“The phrase is from Ecclesiastes, and I think it serves us very well,” she said in a statement. “I wanted the theme to express an awareness and appreciation of the beauty of nature, to focus on artists who choose to paint in the open air and to acknowledge how French Impressionism influenced artists around the world to record their own personal reflections.”
Gordy Foerstel of Ladera Ranch is one of the volunteers playing a Marine in the Iwo Jima scene. This is his fourth year with the Pageant of the Masters.
“It’s really interesting,” Foerstel said of his involvement in the reimagining of Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal’s photo. “It’s one of the coolest pieces.”
Foerstel and three other men get hoisted in special gear to maintain the pose of the photo, which shows Marines lifting a flagpole into an upright position.
“It’s a big leg workout,” Foerstel said. “You really have to put yourself in your position and hold it as long as possible.”
Guests at the preview were treated to a tour of the workshops where artisans sculpt and paint to make the set pieces.
Sculptor Daniel Stonebreaker showed a fish made of plastic foam that will be used. Behind him were dozens of knives — some as big as a machete — that pageant workers have amassed over the decades to make their works.
“We’ve got quite the collection,” Stonebreaker said.
The 2018 Pageant of the Masters will run July 7 to Sept. 1 at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, with performances at 8:30 p.m. daily. Tickets range from $15 to $260.
This year’s script is by Dan Duling. Richard Doyle is the narrator.
The 86th Festival of Arts, a juried show featuring 140 Orange County artists, will run July 5 to Sept. 1, featuring paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafted wood and furniture, ceramics and glass.
The festival also includes live music and daily art classes for children.
Festival general admission starts at $7. Laguna Beach residents, military members and children younger than 5 are admitted free. Pageant tickets also include festival admission.
For a complete schedule of Festival of Arts events and to buy tickets to the Pageant of the Masters, visit lagunafestivalofarts.org or call (949) 497-6582.