Political Landscape: 2 candidates vying for Rohrabacher’s congressional seat to be featured at H.B. event

A Huntington Beach community group will present a free public event Saturday featuring 48th Congressional District candidates Harley Rouda and Tony Zarkades, who are among several challengers hoping to unseat longtime Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in 2018.

The program will run from 10 a.m to noon at the Huntington Harbour Yacht Club, 3821 Warner Ave.

The organizer, HB Huddle, is an advocacy group spawned from the Women’s March movement, according to a news release from the group.

Saturday’s event is the second in a series the group is arranging to try to connect the public with all the 48th District candidates trying to defeat Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa).

The group held an event in June with candidates Laura Oatman and Boyd Roberts and is working on a program with Brandon Reiser, Hans Keirsted and Omar Siddiqui.