Political Landscape: 2 candidates for Dana Rohrabacher's congressional seat to make their case at public event

Two 48th Congressional District candidates hoping to unseat longstanding Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in 2018 will present their cases Saturday at a free public event in Huntington Beach.

Hans Keirstead and Omar Siddiqui will take the stage from 10 a.m. to noon at Carden Conservatory school at 5702 Clark Drive.

The event organizer, HB Huddle, is an advocacy group spawned from the Women’s March movement, according to a news release from the group.

This is the third event in a series that the group arranged to familiarize the public with all 48th District candidates trying to defeat Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa).

In the past few months, the group has presented candidates Laura Oatman, Boyd Roberts, Harley Rouda and Tony Zarkades.

It is working on an event for candidates Michael Kotick and Brandon Reiser.

Costa Mesa council candidate to hold campaign kick-off

Costa Mesa City Council candidate Andrea Marr will hold a campaign kick-off event Sept. 25 at Inspired Art Wine, 1500 Adams Ave., Costa Mesa.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

Next year’s council election will be the first using voting districts. Marr is running to represent District 3, which includes the College Park and Mesa del Mar neighborhoods as well as a slice of the Eastside just east of the 55 Freeway.