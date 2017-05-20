‘Problem Home,’ Chapter 5: ‘The home can be brought back to its former glory’

After one civil compromise, two criminal trials, two probation violation proceedings, two appeals and one afternoon in jail, Phillip Leland Richardson thought maybe — just maybe — the 15-odd years of code enforcement prosecution by Costa Mesa City Hall were done.

They weren’t.

In May 2013 Richardson’s probation from his earlier criminal conviction ended. By June, the city began its fourth prosecution related to maintenance of his vacant home at 276 E. 19th St., alleging violations similar to those in years past: illegal storage in public view, deteriorating paint, illegal tarps. They posted a violation notice on the front door.

The city says it tried unsuccessfully to contact Richardson throughout the year. Echoing an episode years earlier, violation notices were sent to two wrong people with similar names. Through a city spokesman, a code enforcement officer said he researched similar names as Phillip Leland Richardson’s “in hope for a lead.”

That summer, the city obtained a warrant and forcibly entered the home, which officials contended in court filings was a threat to public health and safety. They assumed, based on the condition of the exterior, the interior was “far worse.”

Warrant in hand, seven people entered the house. What they found, and would later swear to in court filings, attests to a property in disarray: piles of boxes and trash stacked nearly to the ceiling, CDs hung on wires, holes in the ceiling, a sagging roof, inoperable plumbing, broken tiles in the bathtub, grime, spider webs, animal feces, a bees nest.

Officials soon red-tagged 276 E. 19th St., deeming it uninhabitable. The conditions were compared to hoarding. Richardson had moved elsewhere.

In 2013, Costa Mesa officials obtained a search warrant and entered Phillip Richardson's home. They later attested to hoarding conditions. Richardson contends that the photos are not accurate and were never authenticated in court.

According to a court filing, some at City Hall believed Richardson was homeless.

Richardson, however, said he has never been homeless. He argues today that the warrant’s approval without his knowledge was a move by the city because it didn’t want to contact him.

Richardson points to previous city records with his contact information, including other Eastside Costa Mesa mailing address.

It’s unclear why the city did not use those records before getting its warrant, although according to a court filing, months after the house was red-tagged, a contracted paralegal called two phone numbers the city had for Richardson but she said they were disconnected.

In fall 2013, the city asked for a receiver to take over the property and bring it up to code. In those filings were the first instances of any Costa Mesa residents claiming in a court record any personal harm caused by Richardson’s property.

One was Frederick Arnold, Richardson’s neighbor across the street since the mid-1970s. He wrote that since the death of Richardson’s wife, Julie, in 2000, the property “deteriorated even further.”

“In my opinion,” Arnold wrote, “the property is a fire hazard, as well as a health hazard.”

Arnold declined to be interviewed for this article.

A missed court hearing, missed signals

The city located Richardson at his other Eastside address in December 2013 by talking to his former neighbors.

At that first contact, according to city records, officers didn’t speak to him about his property. They didn’t talk to him about a recent complaint alleging that rats, presumably from Richardson’s property, were eating through military care packages being assembled in the neighborhood.

Rather, they talked to him about his vehicle, which was “in question.”

Richardson was hand-delivered a stack of court filings at his second Eastside address a few days later. On top of the pile was a notice for a Nov. 18, 2013, hearing about appointing a receiver. It arrived a month late.

Richardson said he initially didn’t feel the matter was urgent, especially considering the records weren’t delivered with the required 72 hours’ notice. So he set it aside and soon left for a family funeral in Northern California. It would be a grave mistake.

On Dec. 18, a Jones & Mayer attorney stood alone in a Santa Ana courtroom, asking a judge to approve Los Angeles-based California Receivership Group to take over Richardson’s property. Permission granted.

Not long after, Michael Richardson contacted his father, lamenting that their old house was mysteriously boarded up and fenced and four vehicles were missing.

The elder Richardson then began to fully realize the extent of the city’s latest enforcement campaign.

In multiple interviews, Richardson and his daughter, Melissa, contested the hoarding allegations, calling the photos of the house’s interior “staged” and made to look worse. Richardson argued the validity of the photos themselves, saying they were never authenticated in court.

“I struggle with living in Costa Mesa because I don’t feel safe here,” Melissa said, pointing to the years of code enforcement efforts on her childhood home. “I honestly don’t know what we did wrong in the eyes of the city to make them want to attack us like this.”

Richardson’s son James compared his father to Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski in the 1998 comedy “The Big Lebowski.” In the film, the pacifistic Dude, played by Jeff Bridges, wants to replace a rug that got urinated on but finds himself in a continually escalating conflict.

James sees his father’s situation like that: a dispute that began small — $35 infraction tickets — and ballooned.

In a recent interview, Richardson wore a shirt James gave him. It depicts the Dude standing on his rug.

“All the Dude ever wanted,” it reads, “was his rug back.”

The ‘hoarder whisperer’ clears out the house

Mark Adams’ wife jokes that he never sees beauty anymore because he routinely deals with blight. But when he found himself driving along East 19th Street in Costa Mesa on the way to a job in Newport Beach in 2012 and 2013, he noticed the neighborhood’s charms.

Eastside Costa Mesa contains many older homes. The area has been built and rebuilt, parcel by parcel, over the decades, resulting in a mix of 1920s Craftsman cottages alongside larger and newer mansions of varied architectural styles. Single-family homes usually sell for at least $1 million.

“It’s nothing but nice houses,” Adams said in an interview. “No wonder people are distressed about the condition of this property.”

Adams’ company, California Receivership Group, promotes itself as the premier receivership firm in California, with “sensitivity to the human and social side of the work.” He sees himself as a housing advocate who can clean up distressed properties and rid communities of blight.

Adams said he doesn’t remember specifics about removing Richardson’s four vehicles and boat in December 2013, though he noted they weren’t valuable. The company’s general practice, he said, is if a removed vehicle’s registration is current, the vehicle is stored. If not, it is sold.