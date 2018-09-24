Race for the Cure in Newport takes annual run at breast cancer

Pink was the color of the day for the Susan G. Komen Orange County Race for the Cure, which had its 27th renewal Sunday outside the Pacific Life Insurance Co. building at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.
The annual event, which raises money for breast cancer research and related efforts, included two 5K run/walks and a breast cancer survivors parade and tribute.
As of Monday afternoon, the race had raised about $952,000 toward its goal of $1.5 million. Donations are still being accepted at orangecounty.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=7259&pg=entry.