Repticon snakes things up at O.C. fairgrounds

Repticon — a full-scale reptile show and vendor fair — slithered back to Costa Mesa this weekend.

Hundreds of reptiles, along with amphibians, invertebrates, spiders and other critters, are available for purchase at the OC Fair & Event Center through Sunday.

Guests also can snake their way through an assortment of vendors and educators offering supplies and resources catered to exotic pets.

The event also features free raffles.

Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Los Alamitos building at the fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive.

Tickets are $10, or $9 for military service members with identification. Admission is $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for 4 and younger. Parking costs $8.

For more information, visit repticon.com/california/los-angeles-costa-mesa.