Police look for suspect in Huntington Beach bank robbery

Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Bank of America in Huntington Beach on Wednesday.

Huntington Beach officers received a report at 2:10 p.m. that the Bank of America branch at 18691 Main St., in the 5 Points Plaza shopping center, had been robbed.

The robber had his hand tucked in his pocket, but it hasn't been determined whether he had a weapon, Officer Jennifer Marlatt said.

The man fled in a black SUV with an unknown amount of cash, Marlatt said.

Witnesses described the man as 40 to 50 years old, 6 feet tall with a thin build and brown hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt and a blazer with jeans, Marlatt said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.

