Robbery suspect arrested after scuffle with Home Depot security in Costa Mesa

A man was arrested at a Home Depot store in Costa Mesa on Saturday on suspicion of robbery following a scuffle with store security, police said.

Costa Mesa police were called to The Home Depot at 2300 S. Harbor Blvd. at 6:48 p.m. on a report that a man was trying to leave the store with merchandise that hadn’t been paid for, said Costa Mesa police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad.

Fyad said the man punched a store security officer before a passerby helped detain him.

Paul Frank Brazer, 53, of Fountain Valley was arrested and booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $65,000, according to jail records.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN