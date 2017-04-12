Laguna man says son ‘made a mistake’ in online post targeting city leaders

The Orange County district attorney’s office will not pursue criminal charges against a Laguna Beach man in connection with an online post that city officials considered a threat, a spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

“The prosecutor did not feel we would be able to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” D.A. spokeswoman Michelle Van Der Linden wrote in an email.

Laguna Beach police arrested Michael James Ross Jan. 5 on suspicion of criminal threats and threats to public officials regarding a Craigslist post that authorities said showed photos of a man dressed in camouflage with an automatic rifle hiding in brush.

The Daily Pilot inquired about the case’s status after Ross’ father, Laguna Beach resident Robert Mason Ross, appeared at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Escorted by two Laguna Beach police officers, Ross addressed the council for the first time in months after serving time in Orange County Jail.

Ross, who ran for a council seat in 2012 and regularly speaks during meetings, criticized the city’s change to its bus hours and the size of the trolleys.

In an interview outside council chambers, Ross, 75, struck an apologetic tone while alluding to a long-standing concern with the city regarding property line boundaries in the Top of the World neighborhood.

“My son made a mistake,” said Ross, whom authorities also arrested Jan. 5 on suspicion of illegal firearms possession.

Investigators found six rifles, a semi-automatic handgun and more than 100 boxes of ammunition.

“I am warning the City Council that I am going to show up with my gillie suit, to remove these tyrants from office, in 2017,” the post stated, according to police. “Call the police and the city, council and tell them I am coming to end this corruption, from the Laguna Beach City Council, once and for all. Hahahahahaha, you are going down now.”

Michael Ross was released Jan. 9 without posting bail because he was “not arraigned in time,” according to jail records.

Voter registration records show Michael Ross having the same phone number as his father. A call placed Wednesday afternoon was not returned.

Robert Ross pleaded guilty March 8 to three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Orange County Superior Court website.

He was sentenced to jail time, which he has served, and three years of probation, according to the D.A.’s office.

Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd said Wednesday he knew Ross would be at Tuesday’s meeting.

“I think he handled himself well, considering everything that happened,” Boyd said.

Councilman Steve Dicterow said he was confident in the D.A.’s decision to not file charges.

“I think the D.A. does a wonderful job and thoroughly investigated the case,” Dicterow said.

Per a court order, Robert Ross must contact the city or police department before conducting official business and must stay at least 15 feet away from council members.

