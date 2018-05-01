Huntington Beach's pier greeter, Ross Nash, dies at 63

Ross Nash, a community fixture in Huntington Beach who often was seen greeting people at the pier in his wheelchair, died Thursday of a degenerative neuromuscular disease. He was 63.
Nash died at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange after a decades-long battle with Tay-Sachs disease, a rare genetic condition that weakened his nerve cells and muscles, according to Jim McMahon, a longtime friend and Theta Chi fraternity brother.
Nash was well-known locally for attending nearly all community events and for doggedly fighting his illness. He often would offer city officials input on projects as they related to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Huntington Beach resident Amy Mason recalled meeting Nash about 10 years ago at Pier Plaza, where she was selling jewelry. Mason said he would visit her booth, often bringing her food.
"Anytime someone was doing something, Nash was always there," Mason said. "So many people are fully able and give excuses and say 'I'm tired,' but Nash was always there."
Many knew Nash because of his almost daily presence at the pier, but he also had a family of fraternity brothers from Cal State Long Beach's Theta Chi chapter.
McMahon recruited Nash into the fraternity in 1976 and the two became close friends. They stayed in contact after graduation.
Nash left several jobs over the years because he was physically unable to do them, McMahon said. He began using a cane, a walker and then a wheelchair.
"Regardless of those hardships, he made all the fraternity events, reunions, fundraisers, recruitments, supporting our chapter," McMahon said, adding that Nash's motto was "Keep in touch."
"He is so well-respected and revered by our national board that we named an award after him," McMahon said. The award is given annually to a fraternity member who embodies Nash's tenacity in the face of adversity.
A Facebook group Mason created called Celebrate Ross Nash plans a paddle-out in his honor June 3.
Twitter: @vegapriscella