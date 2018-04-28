Emmy-winning documentarian wants to 'build a community' by teaching at Huntington Beach Art Center

An Emmy-winning documentarian has found a new home teaching at the Huntington Beach Art Center, where he says his goal is to attract a more diverse group of people to the facility.
"I want to build it and make it a community of people — not just the same crowd," said Rüdiger "Rudy" Poe.
The way Poe sees it, there isn't a straight path from beginner to advanced artist — there's a lot to learn and there is always room for improvement.
He knows that firsthand after producing and directing scores of documentary films and shooting pictures for the past 30 years.
It's part of the reason he decided to start teaching last summer after the local art center asked if was interested in taking over a class.
"If I could make a few bucks to talk about what I know, well, that sounds cool," Poe said. "But it's more about seeing if people are interested and can benefit with what I've learned over the years."
As a boy, the Berkeley native said, he was always drawn to creative pursuits such as photography. He remembers going on "photo safaris" where he'd take pictures of colors and shapes with his father.
His passion led to a degree in design from the California College of the Arts and a master's in fine arts from UCLA.
Poe got his first professional position as a research supervisor and an assistant director on the Emmy Award-winning miniseries "MGM: When the Lion Roars," which chronicles the history of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios.
He later was a line producer and post-supervisor on "In Search of Dr. Seuss," which earned seven Primetime Emmy nominations in 1995.
By 2005, he had directed the "Mr. K" documentary, which featured an on-camera introduction by then-President George W. Bush, and went on to earn various awards, including two Emmys for directing and writing.
He said he's grateful for the work he's accomplished, including the awards received, but that his favorite part of making documentaries is researching and learning.
"I love that kind of stuff," Poe said. "You start out knowing nothing and come out being an expert on whatever the subject is. Making documentaries has been a great career. I've been fortunate to make good money, I've been most places people don't get to do and it's been really fun."
Poe said he plans to offer an array of classes this summer, including photography, composition, filmmaking and lighting. To learn more, visit huntingtonbeachartcenter.org.
Twitter: @vegapriscella