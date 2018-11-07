Incumbents take the lead in area school board elections

With early election results in Tuesday night, incumbents were leading in most local school board races.
All six area elementary and high school districts had board seats up for bid this year, as did the Coast Community College District.
Newport-Mesa Unified School District
For the first time, Newport-Mesa Unified School District trustees were elected by voting areas. Early results showed incumbents Charlene Metoyer (Area 2) and Karen Yelsey (Area 4) shaping up to reclaim their seats, while newcomers Michelle Barto and Ashley Anderson were leading in Areas 5 and 7, respectively.
Nine candidates vied for four available seats. The seven-member board governs 32 schools in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach.
The most contentious race was in Area 4, which includes Anderson, Harbor View, Lincoln and Newport Coast elementary schools. Yelsey, a 12-year trustee, was challenged by Gina Nick, a medical practice owner. During the campaign, Yelsey drew attention to Nick’s history of personal bankruptcies, while Nick claimed Yelsey broke a “promise” to limit her terms on the board.
As of 9:30 p.m., Yelsey led with 71% of the vote, while Nick had 29%.
“I’m obviously pleased with the outcome, but mostly, I’m appreciative of all the support I’ve received from my community,” Yelsey said at about 9:30 p.m.. “Now, I look forward to getting back to doing the job I was elected to do.”
In Area 2, which includes College Park, Davis Magnet, Paularino and Sonora elementary schools, plus Costa Mesa middle and high schools, Metoyer, a retired principal and teacher, led challenger Michelle Murphy with 54.6% of the early votes.
In Area 5, which includes Newport Harbor High, Ensign Intermediate and Newport Elementary schools, Barto, a small business owner and web developer, had garnered 64.3% of the vote, leading Paul Hillson.
In Area 7, which includes Pomona, Rea, Victoria, Whittier and Wilson Elementary schools, Anderson, a nonprofit director, was leading with 66.4% of the vote over Diane “Dee Dee” RuoRock and Bertha Rodriguez.
Coast Community College District
For the first time, trustees of the Coast Community College District were elected by voting areas.
Incumbent David Grant ran unopposed in Area 5, which includes Newport Beach and part of Costa Mesa.
In Area 1, which includes Long Beach, Seal Beach and Westminster, early results showed Jim Moreno, a 12-year trustee of the board, with 72.1% of the vote, ahead of Dom Pham.
The five-member board governs Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Golden West College in Huntington Beach and Coastline College in Fountain Valley.
Fountain Valley School District
Voters were asked to choose three candidates from a pool of four for the Fountain Valley School District board.
Incumbent Sandra Crandall, a retired teacher, was in first position with 29.8% of the vote as of 9:30 p.m., slightly leading fellow incumbents Jim Cunneen and Lisa Schultz, who garnered 27% and 25.5%, respectively. In last was challenger Jennifer Weimer.
The five-member board governs seven elementary and three middle schools.
Huntington Beach City School District
The Huntington Beach City School District board had five candidates vying for three available seats.
Leading with 25.4% of the vote, retired school principal Paul R. Morrow was followed by incumbent Shari Kowalke with 20.8% and retired teacher Diana Marks with 20.6%. Behind them were Jennifer Hayden and Karrie Burroughs.
The five-member board governs two middle schools and seven elementary schools.
Huntington Beach Union High School District
Three seats were available on the five-member board of the Huntington Beach Union High School District.
The top three vote-earners as of 9:30 p.m. were incumbent Bonnie Castrey with 24.3%, retired teacher and principal Diana Lee Carey with 22.9% and incumbent Duane Dishno, a retired superintendent of Huntington Beach City School District, with 22.8%. Behind them were Martin Salgado and Saul Edward Lankster.
The board governs six comprehensive and three continuation high schools in Huntington Beach, Westminster and Fountain Valley.
Laguna Beach Unified School District
Five candidates ran for three available seats on the Laguna Beach Unified School District’s five-member board.
Early results showed incumbent Carol Normandin in the lead with 23.1% of the vote, closely followed by fellow incumbent Dee Namba Perry with 22.4% and former president of Menlo College James J. Kelly with 21.6%. Behind them were Christine de Bretteville and Mark Nelson.
The board governs one middle school, one high school and two elementary schools.
Ocean View School District
Voters were asked to select three candidates from a pool of five to serve on the Ocean View School District board.
Early results showed incumbents Patricia Singer, John Briscoe and Jack C. Souders in the top spots, with challengers Gracey Van Der Mark and Kate Holmes behind them.
Trustee John Briscoe also was the Republican candidate in the 47th Congressional District seat against Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-Long Beach).
Trustee Singer sought election after being appointed to the board this year.
The five-member board oversees two preschools, 11 elementary schools and four middle schools in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Midway City and Westminster.