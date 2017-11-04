Pow Wow spotlights Native American culture at O.C. fairgrounds

Native American culture took center stage at the OC Fair & Event Center on Saturday as Southern California Indian Center Inc. kicked off its two-day Pow Wow.

The annual event, now in its 49th year, features food, demonstrations of traditional music and dance, and a collection of arts and crafts including pottery, jewelry and baskets.

The Pow Wow continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.

General admission is $5. Tickets for guests older than 55 or between 13 and 17 cost $3. Admission is free for children 12 and younger. Parking is $8.

Southern California Indian Center Inc. provides education, multimedia training, workforce development and family support services to Native American communities in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.

For more information, visit indiancenter.org.