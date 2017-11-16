South Coast Plaza celebrates holidays with 36th annual tree lighting

South Coast Plaza’s holiday season began Thursday night with the Costa Mesa shopping center’s annual tree-lighting ceremony.

Thousands of people descended on Town Center Park across Bristol Street from the mall and next to the Westin South Coast Plaza hotel to see the 96-foot white fir illuminated with more than 94,000 lights and a white star on top.

South Coast Plaza distributed free Santa hats and holiday drinks to the revelers witnessing the 36th annual spectacle, some of whom posed for photos with Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Dancers and singers from the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, accompanied by a band, performed a Broadway-style revue featuring holiday songs, snowfall and Santa Claus.

Don Leach / Staff Photographer Carolers from the Orange County School of the Arts sing during South Coast Plaza's tree-lighting ceremony Thursday night in Costa Mesa.

Earlier in the evening, a choir from the arts school sang traditional favorites such as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

Stan Taeger, director of property management for South Coast Plaza’s office division, told the crowd that he’s “a Christmas groupie.”

He dedicated the night “to all us folks who think Christmas is magic and the power of love of Christmas rules the world that day.”

Newport Beach resident Dennis Sundstrom attended the tree lighting with his wife, JoAnn Borg, an elementary school teacher in Corona del Mar.

“It’s great for kids,” Sundstrom said. “Very entertaining.”

“I’m always in the Christmas spirit,” he added with a smile. “I think people are nicer to each other this time of year.”

Don Leach / Staff Photographer Santa Claus greets visitors Thursday night during South Coast Plaza's 36th annual tree lighting at Town Center Park in Costa Mesa.

Tree lightings also are on the way at other area malls.

In Newport Beach, Fashion Island will present ceremonies at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Television personality Mario Lopez and KOST/103.5 FM’s Ellen K will host both events, which will feature live performances, Santa and snowfall.

Fashion Island’s tree is a 90-foot white fir imported from Northern California.

Huntington Beach’s Bella Terra will have its tree lighting at 7 p.m. Saturday, including a hip-hop violinist and free hot chocolate from Whole Foods Market.

bradley.zint@latimes.com

Twitter: @BradleyZint