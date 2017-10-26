Latest Newport Civic Center sculptures get grand opening Saturday

The latest round of sculptures in Newport Beach’s Civic Center Park will be celebrated Saturday with a public grand opening.

The free event starts at 1:30 p.m. with a short program in the City Council chamber at City Hall. A reception and self-guided tours will follow.

Some of the artists of the nine new works will be on hand to discuss their projects, which range from pop-art Popsicles to wind-driven kinetic sculptures.

An ensemble from the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform, and children can participate in art activities provided by the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity.

This is the third phase of the rotating sculpture exhibition.

The nine new pieces will be on display through fall 2019. They join the park’s permanent collection: several larger-than-life concrete bunnies, a bronze memorial statue of former President Reagan and a sphere made of welded steel rods.

Civic Center Park is at 100 Civic Center Drive.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD