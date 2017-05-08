Newport Sea Base turns the big 8-0

The Newport Sea Base’s family friendly open house Saturday educated and entertained with fishing, sea life touch tanks and boats of all kinds to admire and explore.

The event, held to honor the Sea Base’s 80th anniversary, offered rides on sailboats, rowboats and pontoon boats, and tours of the Sea Scout and Newport Sea Base sailing team vessels.

Visitors could also watch junior sailors race in the Andy Fitzpatrick Regatta, and learn safety tips from Coastie the Talking Tugboat.

Newport Sea Base provides education and recreation programs for youths and young adults in sailing and rowing, oceanography, marine biology and environmental science.

The site is operated by the Orange County Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

