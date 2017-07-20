Huntington's Central Park senior center celebrates its first year

The Huntington Beach Senior Center in Central Park bustles every day with visitors working out in the gym, sharpening computer skills and taking dance lessons.

The 38,000-square-foot facility at 18041 Goldenwest St., which will celebrate its first anniversary with a public gala July 29, has exceeded expectations, according to Randy Pesqueira, executive director of senior services.

By June, he said, about 7,000 people were using the facility, with about 350 visitors per day.

It took more than a decade for the project to reach fruition, but seniors say there has been a lot to take advantage of since it opened.

Bob Voter, 86, said he loves the facility’s gym. During a workout with one of the gym’s personal trainers he said , “I went from a weakling to an Adonis.”

Ron Chavez, 73, said he had been anticipating the opening of the facility for years and it’s lived up to his expectations. He specifically is impressed with the cleanliness of the workout area. For seniors who don’t want to pump iron, the center also offers pilates, yoga and zumba classes.

Spencer Grant Deanne Whitesel takes a computer class at the Huntington Beach Senior Center. Deanne Whitesel takes a computer class at the Huntington Beach Senior Center. (Spencer Grant)

Roxanne Estrella, 67, has been attending the pilates classes three times a week. She said it’s completely changed her life for the better. She also enjoys training her mind with the computer classes and various lectures featured at the facility.

“For seniors the center is so valuable,” she said.

There’s also a large lounge and recreation room where seniors can be seen playing strategy games like dominos.

Spencer Grant Madison Simons leads a class in stretch band exercises at the Huntington Beach Senior Center in Central Park. Madison Simons leads a class in stretch band exercises at the Huntington Beach Senior Center in Central Park. (Spencer Grant)

While many seniors have positive reviews of the facility, for years there was significant controversy surrounding the project. The city was sued in 2008 by a residents group that argued the project’s environmental impact report was insufficient.

The project also hit a major hiccup when funding was lost after the national recession struck in 2007 and 2008.

But, the battle waged on in 2013 when city officials began exploring the idea again at three different sites, eventually choosing the current address in Central Park.

Many felt the center was needed because the old Michael E. Rodgers Seniors’ Center at Orange Avenue and 17th Street was inadequate.

“It wasn’t really functional as a senior center,” Pesqueira said.

Former longtime Councilman Dave Sullivan has said that the old center was the worst in Orange County.

Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot The Huntington Beach Senior Center is celebrating its first anniversary at Central Park. The Huntington Beach Senior Center is celebrating its first anniversary at Central Park. (Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot)

Pesquiera believes the new center has already reached success and they are still learning and making improvements as they go.

The anniversary gala will start at 6 p.m. and will feature dinner and dancing in the facility’s Parkview Room. The public can purchase individual tickets for $125 or corporate tables for $1,200.

For more information, call (714) 536-5600 or visit http://bit.ly/2gNW07x.

