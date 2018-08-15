Laguna Beach gallery showcases art of Dr. Seuss

A Laguna Beach art gallery is hosting a selection of works adapted from the artistry of the late Dr. Seuss.
The Narrative Gallery’s display features pieces from “The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection,” which pays tribute to Theodore Seuss Geisel, the iconic artist and author whose expansive body of work stretched over 70 years and includes children’s favorites such as “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham.”
The collection is composed of authorized adaptations and reproductions of Geisel’s original drawings, paintings or sculptures. Each has a posthumously painted or engraved Dr. Seuss signature. Some will be for sale.
“This is one of our most anticipated events of the year,” said gallery director Edward Bobinski. “We are fortunate to have this work in the gallery, if only for a short time.”
The exhibit runs through Sept. 8.
Among the pieces in the touring collection, now in its 20th year, are Geisel’s so-called secret art, or works he created “at night for his own personal pleasure.”
Among them is the "Unorthodox Taxidermy" series of sculptures, whose names include “The Carbonic Walrus,” “The Two-Horned Drouberhannis” and the “Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast.” They were created in the 1930s and inspired by Seuss’ trips as a child to the zoo in Springfield, Ill.
In addition to his children’s books, Geisel’s artistic career included years working on advertising campaigns and political cartoons and for the U.S. military during World War II. He died in San Diego in 1991 at age 87.
The Narrative Gallery is at 417 S. Coast Hwy. Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call (949) 715-3082 or visit narrative-gallery.com/home.
